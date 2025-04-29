XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 49,092 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,092 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 425,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQC opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

