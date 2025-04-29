XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGM opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

