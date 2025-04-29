XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $692.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.38. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $245.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,334,382 shares in the company, valued at $241,885,689.48. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,222.20. This trade represents a 52.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,908 shares of company stock worth $1,865,086 and sold 47,119 shares worth $845,651. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

