XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SI-BONE by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SI-BONE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 9.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SI-BONE by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,574.92. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,453.25. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $96,644. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $614.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 8.25.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.87 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

