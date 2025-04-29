XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $270.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

