XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,632 Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVV. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. Research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider T. Charles Hunsinger bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,225. This trade represents a 74.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

