XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,841 Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,821,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,902,000 after buying an additional 166,823 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,732,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 375,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,666,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after buying an additional 898,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,637,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after buying an additional 229,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 26,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $280,960.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 636,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,810,389.50. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 59,316 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $677,981.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,128,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,760,995.28. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,097. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

