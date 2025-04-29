XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 68,840 Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 273,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 53,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 293,230 shares during the period. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,996,000. Finally, Value Base Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:VLN opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.33. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

