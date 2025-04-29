XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,750 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASM. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 105.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,900,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,874,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,910 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $310.23 million, a PE ratio of 109.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASM. StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

