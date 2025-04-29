XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,075 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $24,223,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 1,418,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $689.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

