XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 198,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 151,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 370,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,342. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $487.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.14.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

