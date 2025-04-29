XTX Topco Ltd Sells 10,601 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,826 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 65,213.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 541,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,947,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 522,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 438,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 375,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BCRX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

