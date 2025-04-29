XTX Topco Ltd Sells 12,623 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Orion Group worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 1,936.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ORN opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

