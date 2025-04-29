XTX Topco Ltd Sells 29,238 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,238 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk cut BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at $814,205.50. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

