XTX Topco Ltd Sells 5,839 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, TME Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $51,236.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 702,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,829.17. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $4,393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,132,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,738,370.90. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,855 shares of company stock valued at $34,744,307. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.32. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.