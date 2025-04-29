XTX Topco Ltd Sells 79,621 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,621 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Cardiff Oncology worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

CRDF opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $196.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

