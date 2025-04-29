XTX Topco Ltd Takes $145,000 Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in eHealth by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in eHealth by 2,348.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.20. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.47 million. Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

