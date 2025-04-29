XTX Topco Ltd Takes $153,000 Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,920 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 294,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Activity at VAALCO Energy

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,218.40. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $357.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.75.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

VAALCO Energy Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.