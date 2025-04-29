XTX Topco Ltd Takes $158,000 Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

CPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director David John Mastrocola bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,726.05. The trade was a 36.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $256.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22).

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

