XTX Topco Ltd Takes $163,000 Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,076,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 17,707.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

