XTX Topco Ltd Takes $163,000 Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,076,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 17,707.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.
ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %
NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProQR Therapeutics
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.