XTX Topco Ltd Takes $169,000 Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 302.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 106,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 63,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 0.9 %

MD opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

