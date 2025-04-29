XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,970,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 281,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares during the period. Bennbridge Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

NYSE:CCU opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

