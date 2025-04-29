XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACS. Macquarie decreased their price target on PACS Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PACS Group from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PACS Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PACS opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. PACS Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

