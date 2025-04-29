XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACK. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ranpak by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Stock Performance

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.