Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 184.2% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Yara International ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 559.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

