YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $42.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in YETI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in YETI by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the period.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. YETI has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

