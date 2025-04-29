Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $6.39. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 83,668 shares traded.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $573.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.95 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 20.85%.

Yiren Digital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Yiren Digital’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Yiren Digital’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

