Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,044,500 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the March 31st total of 511,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

YUEIF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Featured Stories

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

