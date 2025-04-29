Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for LECO

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

LECO stock opened at $184.21 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $238.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.94 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,505.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777,590.20. This represents a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

