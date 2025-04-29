Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for CNQ Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Friday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,337,000 after buying an additional 7,372,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,002,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,778,729,000 after acquiring an additional 456,814 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,131,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,362,332,000 after acquiring an additional 550,242 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,963,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,051,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,437 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

