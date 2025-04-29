Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for HP Earnings

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. Argus raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of HP opened at $19.82 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,487,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,654,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 801,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,121,000 after acquiring an additional 327,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

