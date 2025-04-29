Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for TSE:CNQ Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Friday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.08.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$40.90 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$34.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,631.02. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,757.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,408. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

