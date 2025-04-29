Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for KEYS Earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.13 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $143.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

