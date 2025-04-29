Zacks Research Weighs in on Qiagen’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.67 target price (down previously from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 118.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 170.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,259,000 after buying an additional 1,165,594 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,096,000 after purchasing an additional 424,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.