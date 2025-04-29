Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, UBS Group raised Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

ZLNDY opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

