Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Zhongsheng Group Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of ZSHGY stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Zhongsheng Group has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
