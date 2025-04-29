Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Zhongsheng Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ZSHGY stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. Zhongsheng Group has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

