Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Short Interest Down 58.5% in April

Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,888,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zicix Stock Performance

Shares of ZICX opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Zicix has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Zicix Company Profile

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc, provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services.

