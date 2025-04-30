11,203 Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 188,582 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 66.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,160,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,047,423.69. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,087,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,907,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $349.17 million, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

