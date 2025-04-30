128,062 Shares in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 128,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JANX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JANX stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 3.27. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 341,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470,974.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,658,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,951,392.32. This represents a 3.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $107,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,768.85. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $348,203. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JANX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

