14,364 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.
National Vision Stock Performance
EYE opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.24 million, a PE ratio of -61.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
