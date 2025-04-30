14,364 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Performance

EYE opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.24 million, a PE ratio of -61.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on National Vision

About National Vision

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.