32,990 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,672,000 after acquiring an additional 378,325 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $494,000.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.