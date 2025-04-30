32,990 Shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,672,000 after acquiring an additional 378,325 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $494,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.
