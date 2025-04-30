42,170 Shares in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 475,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Iradimed by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 48,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iradimed by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iradimed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Iradimed by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Iradimed Stock Performance

Iradimed stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $682.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 26.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Iradimed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Iradimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

