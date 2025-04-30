43,695 Shares in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.12%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

