60,027 Shares in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sprott by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 757.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 163,427 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SII opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.01. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SII. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sprott in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

