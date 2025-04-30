65,200 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.72. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

