Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Alector were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $111.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. The business had revenue of $54.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

