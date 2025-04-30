Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

