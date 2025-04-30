Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Price Target at C$65.60

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$75.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Aritzia stock opened at C$48.66 on Friday. Aritzia has a one year low of C$31.82 and a one year high of C$73.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

