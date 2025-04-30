Analysts Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Target Price at C$216.00

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$216.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark lowered their price target on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$222.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$215.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

GSY opened at C$155.41 on Friday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$134.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$153.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$166.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

