Analysts Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target at $7.50

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

INDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,862.47. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $190,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,951.50. This trade represents a 21.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,465,000 after buying an additional 819,321 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,220 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,374,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,585,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after purchasing an additional 942,088 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,539,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

INDI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. Equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

